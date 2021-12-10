Funeral services for Marc Mirland Jeudy of Seaford, Delaware will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, Delaware.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Seaford, Delaware.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, Delaware.