Funeral services for “Baby” Kinsley Deal of Eden, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowling Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
