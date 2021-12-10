Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Smack of Seaford , Delaware will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Church of God, Seaford, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, Delaware.
2 hours ago
