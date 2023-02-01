Funeral service for Mrs. Magarette Joseph Pierre of Onancock, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from First Hatian Baptist Church, Onancock, with Emmanuel Augustin officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2P until

3Pm from the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.