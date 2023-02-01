Funeral service for Mr. Randall E. Poole, also known as “Ran” of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday a 11AM from St. John’s U. M. Church, Atlantic, with Rev. Terry Cropper officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Randall E. Poole
