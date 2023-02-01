Funeral service for Mr. James P. Davis, also known as “Pete” or “J.D.” of Melfa will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U.M. Church Cemetery, Keller.

Family and friends may call on Friday from 12PM until 1PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.