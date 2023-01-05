Funeral services for Mr. Mac Bailey of Norfolk, Va. will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Dr. Melvin Blackwell will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Bailey’s Family Cemetery, Melfa, VA. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
