Funeral services for Mr. James Hayward, Sr. of Eden, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be a St. Marks Church Cemetery, Oaksville, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie ?Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Lorenzo J. Moore
December 9, 2021
Chikira A. Fletcher
November 18, 2021
Glenn Allen “Big Boy” Stevens of Exmore
November 15, 2021
Mr. Tommy Taylor
February 15, 2019
Local Conditions
January 5, 2023, 11:09 am
Mostly cloudy
58°F
58°F
2 mph
real feel: 60°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 2 mph WNW
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:58 pm
4 hours ago
Painter Flotilla Boating Safety Course this weekend - Shore Daily NewsAs the weather turned arctic last week, many residents on the Eastern Shore’s minds have turned from boating despite the nice bounce back in temperatures. The Painter Coast Guard Auxiliary [...]