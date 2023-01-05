Funeral services for Mr. James Hayward, Sr. of Eden, MD will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be a St. Marks Church Cemetery, Oaksville, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie ?Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.