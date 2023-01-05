A public viewing for Mr. Ernest Ayers of Painter, VA will be held on Sunday from 12 noon until 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Interment will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, VA. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
