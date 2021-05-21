Lynn Wilkerson Abbott, 66, a life long resident of New Church, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Norfolk, VA. Born on April 26, 1955 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Philip Ray Wilkerson Sr. and Margaret Ann Townsend Wilkerson.

She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1973 and continued her education in order to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Salisbury State College. Lynn served as a teacher for over 30 years with Accomack County Public Schools, showing tough love but dedication to all of her students. She spent many years on the ball field as a little league softball coach, coaching her daughters along with a number of other amazing girls! Lynn lived her life serving others, always putting everyone else first. There wasn’t a thing she wouldn’t do for anyone.

Lynn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Timmy; two daughters, Catie Abbott (Joshua) and Christie Jo Taylor and her husband, Dustin; two sisters, Lisa Wilkerson and Kim Creasy and her husband Jimmy; sisters and brother-in-law, Eska Beckstoffer and her husband, Herman, John Abbott and his wife, Sue, Bonnie Walker (Phil), and Donna Abbott; three grandchildren, Jaxon, Hunter, and McCoy; her loving goddaughter and niece, Sara Van Beebe; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her in laws, Thomas Van Abbott and Wilma Jo Abbott, and her three brothers, Philip Wilkerson, Jr., Van Wilkerson, and Lyle Wilkerson, Sr.

In lieu of flowers the family will establish a scholarship fund for Accomack Count students. Donations can be mailed to 25286 Pitts Creek Road, New Church, VA 23415

At her request a Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM on the family farm in Miona, VA.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD, 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.