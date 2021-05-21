1.2019 Picnic cat daysailer w/ 4hp Yamaha outboard motor, still under warranty, like new 305-202-0222

2.ProForm Treadmill w/ elliptical arms & heart monitor $175, 2005 Dodge Stratus, runs great $1,500 757-710-8129

3.Nikon camera, comes w/ batteries, only taken one picture, manual included $125 757-414-3807

4.Craftsman 6 speed riding mower, 19.5hp, $700 obo 757-787-7969

5.Washing machine 694-5573

6.Coffee table w/ 2 matching end tables & 2 lamps $50, in excellent condition 410-913-7413

7.LF 5-8in metal I-beams, 717-779-7437

8.42in craftsman LT1000 riding mower w/ 18hp Briggs & Stratton engine $600 757-787-1574

9.LF baseball equipment, bases, home plate, etc, LF exhaust manifold 757-693-2084

10.8hp snapper riding mower, new tires, new belt, new blades $100, big 4-wheeler w/ electric winch, carburetor needs adjustment $400 757-990-1550

11.2008 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, excellent shape $3,200, 1999 Chrysler Sebring convertible $2,500, 2015 John Deere 915B commercial grade mower, like new $4,800 894-6214

12.757-999-0169 14ft galvanized boat trailer $200

13.LF tractor preferably w/ front end loader, in running condition, 8hp Kohatsu, 15hp Yamaha 4 stroke 410-491-7337