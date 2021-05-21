Nandua’s own Kimberly Wert will be playing today in the Columbia Regionals for Division 1 Softball for Missouri University. Missouri will be playing today against the University of Illinois Chicago at 4:30pm on ESPN3. Missouri is the #8 seed in the overall tournament. Other teams in the regional with them are Iowa State and Northern Iowa who will play at 1pm today. Missouri has an overall record of 38-15.

Kimberly Wert has been the starting 3rd baseman for the Tigers in 51 of 53 games. The only time she sat out was because of an injury. Her batting average for the year is .310, tied third on the team. She has hit 16 home runs. which is second on the team, with 46 RBIs, which is 2nd on the team.

