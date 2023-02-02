Lula May Reed, age 82, of Sanford, wife of the late Delbert Reed, went home to be with Jesus on January 30th, 2023.

Born on September 4, 1940, in New Church, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lena Virginia Davis and Stewart B. Hall Sr., both of New Church.

Lula spent her life devoted to her family and was a loving homemaker. She and her late husband Delbert enjoyed a satisfying life together. One of Lula’s favorite things to do was to just spend time with family while enjoying her country music programs. In her younger years, Lula enjoyed visiting Ocean City with family and friends. One of her fondest memories was with her grandfather and putting her feet in the sand. Lula always put God first in her life and always guided her children in the same direction. She often spoke of seeing Jesus watching over her in the sky one day when she was a child at her little home by the rail road tracks in New Church. It was a memory that lasted with her until her final hour.

Lula is survived by her loving daughter, Lena May Wood of Sanford, VA; her son, Charles Grant Wood and his wife, Lisa of Pocomoke City, MD; a daughter, Mary Ann Chelton and her husband, Mike of Melfa, VA; a granddaughter, Betsy Winslow and her husband, Cory and great-grandson, Walter of Luray, VA; a granddaughter, Heather Taylor and great-grandson, Travis Williams of Pocomoke City, MD; a grandson, Grant Wood of Snow Hill, MD; several other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a sister, Mary Harrison and her husband, Wayne of Pocomoke City, MD. Lula also leaves behind a grandson; Blake Chelton, whom she never got to see but she loved dearly with all her heart.

Other than her parents and husband, Lula is proceeded in death by a brother, Edward Thomas Byrd Jr. of Middleburg FL.; a sister, Rose B. Abrams of Plymouth, MA; a half brother, Stewart B. ( Peatie ) Hall of New Church, VA; and her first husband and first love, Charles Raymond Wood of Pocomoke, MD.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb 5th at 2:00 pm from Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall with Pastor Bobby Parks officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of New Church.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.