Linda Love Ferebee, 74, of Parksley, passed away on April 4, 2022.

Born on November 27, 1947 in Gainesville FL, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Cecil and Ouida Love. A graduate of the University Of Florida, she was a lifelong Florida Gators fan. Linda retired from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board with 30 years of service as the leader of psycho social rehabilitation services. Her positive and joyful attitude made her perfect for that role and she enjoyed working one-on-one with her clients. Linda was an active member of the Soroptimist Club of the Eastern Shore and attended both Zion Baptist and Onley Methodist Churches. She especially loved animals, doting on her dog, “Lucy”. Linda also had a passion for gardening. Her smile and gregarious personality could light up a room, and she will be dearly missed by her family and close friends.

Linda is survived by her sister, Jonez (Joe) Capella of Gainesville, FL; her companion and love of many years, Don Bowling and his son Norman; step-sons, Joseph and Bobby Ferebee; grandsons, Nathan, Jacob, Noah and his sister Hope Cornejo; grand-nephews Ryan and Michael Roberts; and special long time friends, Ann Wessells, Sandy Hall, and Christina Sanderlin.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her niece and namesake Linda Love Roberts.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA with Rev. James Canody officiating.

