The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Stephan Decatur from Maryland on Wednesday night 99 to 53. The Firebirds fall to 7-12 on the season and will be in action again as they will travel to Chincoteague on Thursday.
Related Posts
Thursday night basketball update
January 20, 2023
Local high school football scores
September 28, 2019
Golf Tourney pays tribute to Rew
October 11, 2019
Monday evening sports update
April 25, 2022
Local Conditions
February 2, 2023, 8:41 am
Flurries
33°F
33°F
0 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 0 mph NNE
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:06 am
sunset: 5:27 pm
49 minutes ago
MORNING GOLD: For every song we hear, there is a back story or inspiration. I read a few years ago the story behind a song that always inspired me.Someone who attended one of the artist's concerts wrote, "She explained that she wrote this song to remind herself to have faith in herself. That no matter what challenges she had been given or faced, that SHE had control of her hands and what they did or did not do! And it really came after she very desperately wanted a $34 sundress that at the time she could not afford .. and as she contemplated stealing it (which she ultimately did not), she had an epiphany -- She thought "how sad, I don't trust myself and my own hands enough to do something productive so that I can afford to buy this dress." So she wrote it to reminder herself to trust in her and her abilities. Needless to say, she 'did good' in using her hands and her unbelievably talented voice so that she could afford the dress, but more importantly help to inspire others. She came from poverty, living on food stamps and singing in bars at age 8 .. yet look at what her "hands" have done!"We should challenge ourselves and our "hands" to lift ourselves up but, at the same time, to stop and turn around to help the next one in line. In the end, only kindness matters as the song says. The song, in case you haven't guessed yet is Hands from Jewel(listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XErd4U3ssoI )If I could tell the world just one thingIt would be that we're all okAnd not to worry because worry is wastefulAnd useless in times like theseI will not be made uselessI won't be idled with despairI will gather myself around my faithFor light does the darkness most fearMy hands are small, I know,But they're not yours they are my ownBut they're not yours they are my ownAnd I am never brokenPoverty stole your golden shoesBut it didn't steal your laughterAnd heartache came to visit meBut I knew it wasn't ever afterWe will fight, not out of spiteFor someone must stand up for what's rightCause where there's a man who has no voiceThere ours shall go singingMy hands are small, I know,But they're not yours they are my ownBut they're not yours they are my ownAnd I am never brokenIn the end only kindness mattersIn the end only kindness mattersI will get down on my knees and I will prayI will get down on my knees and I will prayI will get down on my knees and I will prayMy hands are small, I know,But they're not yours they are my ownBut they're not yours they are my ownAnd I am never brokenMy hands are small, i know,But they're not yours they are my ownBut they're not yours they are my ownAnd I am never brokenWe are never brokenWe are God's eyes God's hands God's mindWe are God's eyes God's hands God's heartWe are God's eyes God's hands God's eyes God's handsWe are God's hands God's hands We are God's hand ... See MoreSee Less