Louis Wesley Bowen, 78, a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, he was the son of the late John Wesley Bowen and the late Sadie Phillips Bowen. He was a retired Staff Sargent with United States Army and a member of the Exmore Moose Lodge 683.

He is survived by five children, David Bowen of DE, Angela Bowen of DE, Steve Bowen of Princess Anne, MD, Penny Campbell of FL and Bryan Dale Jones of Exmore; one aunt, Mary Brown of Willis Wharf; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Bowen was predeceased by his son, James Bowen and brother, Jackie Bowen.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted, Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doughty Funeral Home, Post Office Box 633, Exmore, Virginia 23350 to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

