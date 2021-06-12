For the first time in over a year, we are resuming our regular Saturday feature on WESR entitled “Cool Things Happening on the Shore.”

The Woman’s Club of Accomack County will be having their annual Spring Indoor Yard Sale at the clubhouse on Richmond Avenue in Onley on Saturday, June 12 th from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Please wear masks inside building.

This event will be held rain or shine. There will be many items to choose from. You will find children’s toys, children’s books, paperback and hardcover books, household items, vintage jewelry, plants, seasonal clothing, purses, shoes and our white elephant table.

There will also be fresh baked goods such as pies, cakes, and cookies along with delicious soups and chili all homemade by our members.

Grace Church on Wilson Avenue in Parksley is having its last Thrift Shops until Fall on Wednesday, June 9 from 10 until 1 and on Saturday, June 12 from 9 until noon. New items added each day. Come and find a treasure! There’s something for everyone at Grace!

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club is offering a Golf School for juniors who want to learn the sports from the short and long game to golf etiquette and attitude. Each day will include skills, drills and actual play. The sessions will be June 14-18 from 9 a.m to noon for ages 13 to 18 and July 26-30 from 9 a.m to noon for ages 8-12. The cost is $150 for members (social level and up) and $175 for associate and non-members.

For more information, call the office at 787-1525 or email contact@esycc.com.

THE NORTHAMPTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY WILL HOST A “COURT GREEN DAY” ON THE COURT GREEN IN EASTVILLE AS A FUNDRAISING EVENT FOR THE RESTORATION OF THE 1907 JAIL

JUNE 13 @ 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Activities for the event will include visits to the 1907 Jail, the 1731 Courthouse, the Clerk’s Office, and the Debtors Prison. Docents will be on hand to discuss the purpose and use of the buildings and to answer questions. Box lunches from the Eastville Inn will be available between Noon and 1:30 pm for a cost of $10, and must be ordered in advance through the NHPS website by June 8. Other activities will include: Plein Air Painting by Local Artists, Garden Art and Plants by Myrtle Grove Greenhouses, and a NHPS Recycled Treasures Sale Table. The Pear Valley sculpture by Buck Doughty will be on display with a final opportunity to buy tickets for the drawing.

At 2:00 pm, there will be presentations on the proposed restoration of the 1907 Jail and its intended future use. Mike Ash, NHPS President, will present an overview of the current structure and its proposed restoration by HistoriCorps. Ann Cuss, Eastern Region Project Manager for HistoriCorps, will present an overview of the company, their past restoration projects and their plans for the restoration of the jail building.

At 2:45 pm there will be the drawing for the Pear Valley sculpture, and the announcement of the winner. At 3:00 pm, there will be a Walking Tour of Eastville with local Historian David Scott.

Donations for the restoration of the 1907 Jail will be accepted throughout the event by Cash or Check. The NHPS website is northamptonhistoricpreservationsociety.com, for box lunch orders by June 8, and for donations to the 1907 Jail restoration

Wednesday June 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Hotel in Onancock there will be a presentation on making financial preparations for retirement. You likely began saving for retirement early in your career and made sure there was a plan in place for your kids’ college expenses. You are the kind of person who prides yourself in taking charge and being in control. Now is the time to ensure that your plan is in place for senior living.

Many seniors find themselves blindsided by the need for additional care. Oftentimes the choice of a senior living community ends up being made by an adult child or family. This decision brings with it tremendous guilt and unnecessary stress.

Join us for this free presentation to learn how to prepare for senior living financially, logistically, and emotionally. We’ll give practical tips on how to organize your finances to create a budget, what steps to take, and how to choose the right fit for you before the time comes.

RSVP today by contacting Kristie at 757-710-2717 or Kristie.Annis@commonwealthsl.com.

