1.54in cut Husqvarna Z254, runs & cuts good $1,950, Scag Freedom Z 52in 0 turn mower $2,200 757-350-5873

2.Rack for a 150gal. Oil tank 757-787-3070

3.1980 24ft Formula fishing boat & trailer, new 5.7 V8 Engine $6,000 obo 757-302-5082

4.Looking to help with yard work 804-485-3078

5.20ft Landscaping trailer, new tires, needs some work $1,400 443-523-5741

6.4 Toyota Tundra factory alloy wheels & tires, in excellent condition 275-65-r18 $295, Bimini top for an 18-23ft boat $100, LF 3 cords of oak firewood 410-491-7337

7.Very old carpenter’s chest 2x4ft $100, large steamer trunk $50, LF Browning A5 Shotgun or Colt 45 757-387-7506

8.Small cat tree, like new $20, standing hair dryer, only works on low heat $20, FREE twin sized mattress 757-787-7351

9.LF Virginia 85 crab pot license 757-678-6808

10.Portable AC unit, works great $100, assortment of various sports trading cards $100 757-990-5849

11.Couch $30, red, paisley pattern, claw foot feet 757-350-9605

12.1 pair of heavy duty Jack stands $15 for the pair, 55gal plastic drum w/ aluminum top, 24 restaurant table cloths $75 894-0823

13.2 bedroom condo in Williamsburg, near Busch Gardens, sleeps 6, many amenities $800 obo, oil tank $75, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers $25 each or $45 for both 757-442-1309

14.757-710-4630 LF 3 bedroom home in Accomac County

15.2 cases of adult diapers, large $40 410-913-7413

16.2 gun cabinets $30 apiece or $50 for both, pair of 4ft fisher speakers $50, Sony stereo system $35 757-710-1489

17.18in grizzly band saw, 10in craftsman table saw 894-9385

18.2005 Dodge Stratus, runs great $1,400 obo 757-710-8129