Funeral services for Lori Hillman of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Pastor Carol Mills will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.