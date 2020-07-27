Funeral services for Lori Hillman of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Pastor Carol Mills will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
