Funeral services for Lori Hillman of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.  Pastor Carol Mills will be officiating.   Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.