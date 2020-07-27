Funeral services for Pastor Lula Gardner of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
