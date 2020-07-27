1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM
2.For rent, 4 bed 1 bath house in Accomac County, $1,000 per month, application required 757-787-8590
3.Golf club set w/ new golf bag $75 757-787-3242
4.2007 Honda Shadow VLX 650 $2,500 obo 443-523-5741
5.5 old wire clam baskets w/ a 3ft clam rake, 2 20gauge stocks for a Belgian Browning, steamer trunk $40 757-387-7506
6.LF pre-1965 U.S. coins, call or text 757-694-1583
7.2013 Buick LaCrosse, fully loaded, very good condition $10,000 757-678-3551
8.3 piece living room set (sofa, love seat, chair) $250, 2 fouton sofas in great shape $75 each, 2 night stands w/ drawers $25 757-678-7483
9.Complete craftsman bagger for 46in. cut craftsman riding mower, w/ 2 sections of tubing, dual bagger, etc. $100 firm 757-999-0083
10.Washer dryer combo w/ regular hook-up $150 757-710-2169
11.Craftsman 42in. cut mower, Troybuilt 50in. cut 0 turn riding mower 757-331-1911
12.757-678-3389 LF home to rent in Cape Charles area
13.Cordless phone $30 757-665-6330
14.Twin size mattress to give away, bathroom scale to give away 789-7666
15.Remington pump shotgun, full choke, 3in magnum $200, 30 aught 6 Rifle w/ scope $200, Browning compound bow $200 442-9436
16.AC unit $150 787-2534
17.Propane grill w/ burner on side, brand new $50 757-526-6444
18.Women’s cruiser bike, blue in color $50, 100+ mechanics tools $80 757-319-6085
19.1979 Mercury Marquis 709-1211
20.Farm land 18 acres in Melfa Area dogwood redwood road 787-7677
21.Gould gym treadmill $75 obo 757-387-0859
22.7ft Rhino bushhog in excellent condition $2,500 firm, large chest freezer 607-437-4782
23.LF wooden pallets, LF plastic 50gal Food grade drums 757-665-7487
24.6ft tall Entertainment stand w/ doors $150, rideable horse toy $175, monster high toys w/ accessories $150 443-880-1331
25.2 burn barrels, DVD player, wooden pallets 757-894-2045
26.275gal fuel tank $100 709-9255