1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.For rent, 4 bed 1 bath house in Accomac County, $1,000 per month, application required 757-787-8590

3.Golf club set w/ new golf bag $75 757-787-3242

4.2007 Honda Shadow VLX 650 $2,500 obo 443-523-5741

5.5 old wire clam baskets w/ a 3ft clam rake, 2 20gauge stocks for a Belgian Browning, steamer trunk $40 757-387-7506

6.LF pre-1965 U.S. coins, call or text 757-694-1583

7.2013 Buick LaCrosse, fully loaded, very good condition $10,000 757-678-3551

8.3 piece living room set (sofa, love seat, chair) $250, 2 fouton sofas in great shape $75 each, 2 night stands w/ drawers $25 757-678-7483

9.Complete craftsman bagger for 46in. cut craftsman riding mower, w/ 2 sections of tubing, dual bagger, etc. $100 firm 757-999-0083

10.Washer dryer combo w/ regular hook-up $150 757-710-2169

11.Craftsman 42in. cut mower, Troybuilt 50in. cut 0 turn riding mower 757-331-1911

12.757-678-3389 LF home to rent in Cape Charles area

13.Cordless phone $30 757-665-6330

14.Twin size mattress to give away, bathroom scale to give away 789-7666

15.Remington pump shotgun, full choke, 3in magnum $200, 30 aught 6 Rifle w/ scope $200, Browning compound bow $200 442-9436

16.AC unit $150 787-2534

17.Propane grill w/ burner on side, brand new $50 757-526-6444

18.Women’s cruiser bike, blue in color $50, 100+ mechanics tools $80 757-319-6085

19.1979 Mercury Marquis 709-1211

20.Farm land 18 acres in Melfa Area dogwood redwood road 787-7677

21.Gould gym treadmill $75 obo 757-387-0859

22.7ft Rhino bushhog in excellent condition $2,500 firm, large chest freezer 607-437-4782

23.LF wooden pallets, LF plastic 50gal Food grade drums 757-665-7487

24.6ft tall Entertainment stand w/ doors $150, rideable horse toy $175, monster high toys w/ accessories $150 443-880-1331

25.2 burn barrels, DVD player, wooden pallets 757-894-2045

26.275gal fuel tank $100 709-9255