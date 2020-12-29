Lois Ann Turner, 75, of Parksley, VA, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of the late W. Brooks Mears and Margaret Smullin Mears Bonniwell.

Lois was a member of ACTS the Apostolic Church in Temperanceville. For many years, Lois was a beautician in her home in Onancock. She later worked at Virginia Landing in Quinby, and the Cambria Designs in Tasley. Her last job, which she loved, was at Virginia Art Castings, also in Tasley.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-granddaughters. She had a great love for animals, and never let a stray go hungry.

Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Richard “Dickie” Turner; her daughter, Michele M. Pruitt and her husband Joe Van, of Indiana; granddaughter, Amanda C. Sample and her husband Donte of Parksley; great-granddaughters, Abigail, Briana, Jazmin and Kaitlyn Zavala; father-in-law, Richard C. Turner of Parksley; step-son, Richard “Richie” Turner and his wife Cheryl, of Parksley; grandsons, Conway and Drake Turner; nephews, Jim Mears and his wife Cindy (and their children, Brooks and Macy), and David Allen; niece, Leslie Allen Parks and her husband Matthew (and their children, Timothy and Erin); and all of Dickie’s Turner family members.

In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by a brother, Brooks Mears, Jr.; a sister, Mary F. Allen; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Mears; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Huffman Turner.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417, or to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

