Pictured courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire and Rescue.

A single vehicle accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the 14MP Northbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The vehicle involved was a two-axle, 6-tire box truck. The truck went overboard on the east side of the northbound span between North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

The facility has sustained guardrail and curb damage. CBBT Maintenance crews are making emergency repairs.

A single lane of traffic is currently open in the northbound direction.

The truck was owned by Cloverland Green Spring Dairy. The driver of the vehicle was Mr. Erik Mezick, age 47, of Fruitland, MD. Crofton Diving, of Portsmouth, VA, will attempt to recover the truck on Wednesday, December 30 after marine conditions improve.

The accident investigation is being conducted by CBBT Police and remains ongoing. Virginia

Beach Fire & Rescue and the US Coast Guard are assisting. The search for Mr. Mezick has been unsuccessful so far and will be suspended at dark and then resume in the morning, if necessary.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Mezick during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.

No other details are available at this time. Additional updates will be issued after a cause of the accident can be determined.

.