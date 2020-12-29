Mrs. Linda Helen Hickman, 71, wife of William P. “Bill” Hickman and a resident of Temperanceville, VA, passed away at her home on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Born December 1, 1949 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late William C. Albright and Beverly Ann D’Azevedo Albright. Linda was a member of Quinby United Methodist Church, and formerly worked on-air and in sales for radio stations.

In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by two sons, Brian Plant and his wife Darlene Disney Plant of San Bernardino, CA, and Steven Plant and his wife Jennifer Gross Plant of Riverside, CA; five grandchildren, Kody, Kyle, Sarah, Emma, and Laynie; a sister, Deborah Bender and husband Don of Cape Charles, VA; step-daughters, Annie Parkes and husband Tom of Parksley, VA, and Lou Mavromatis and husband Arthur of Chincoteague, VA; step-grandchildren, Kaity Parks, Chelsie Kenlon, and Dillon Hickman; and step-great- grandchildren, Makayla and Haleigh.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA.

Memorial donations in Linda’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

