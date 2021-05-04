Linda Mae Rivera, 72, of Bloxom, VA, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.

Born May 2, 1948 in Nassawadox, VA, Linda was the daughter of the late James Taylor and Cynthia Rowley Taylor. She had worked for the R & G Shirt Factory in Parksley, Perdue Farms, and in route delivery for the Daily Times newspaper in Salisbury, MD.

Linda was a caring lady, who loved her family with all her heart, and treasured her close friends. She will be deeply missed by many.

Survivors include her two children, James W. Scott (and Kathy Johnson), and Cynthia M. Haggins (and fiancée Randolph Press, Jr.); grandchildren, Austin Scott, Benito Flores, Matthew Scott (Kristen), Antonio Flores, Victor Scott, Courtney Hart (Derrick), James Beach and Devon Beach; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by a sister, Patsy Corbin.

There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastors Freddie Ward and Dan Tarr officiating. Interment will follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery in Guilford, VA.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, 2810 N. Parham Road Suite 302, Richmond, VA 23294.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

