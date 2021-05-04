A private funeral service for Mr. Lawrence Green, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.