The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with two in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 42 tests for a test positive rate of 7.1% with a seven day average also of 7.1%.

Virginia reported 799 additional confirmed test positives but revised its probable case count downward by 28.

The Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by two to 706 statewide.

19 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide but probable COVID deaths were revised downward by three.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 9,954 tests for a test positive rate of 8%.

