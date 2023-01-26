Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD.  A  public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church.  Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.