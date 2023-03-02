Funeral services for Mrs. Leah Thomas of Newport News, VA will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, VA. Pastor Holland will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
