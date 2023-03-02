Funeral services for Claudia Humes of Fruitland, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at St. Frances de Sales, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
