Funeral services for Keith Giddens of Painter, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Bethel Baptist Church, Franktown, VA. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Pastor Wilbur Adams will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown, VA. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.