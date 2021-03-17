A private funeral service for Kevin White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
