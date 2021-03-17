Donald Lee Wessells, Sr., 77, husband of Judith Townsend Wessells, of Temperanceville, passed away on March 14, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.

Born on June 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Herbert Staples Wessells and Agatha Lee Wessells. He served our country in the US Army. Donnie was a Painting contractor for many years, working in Ocean City. He enjoyed serving in his church, Assawoman UMC, and served on the Methodist Men Committee. He also enjoyed the Washington Redskins.

Other than his wife, Judith, Donnie is survived by a daughter, Michelle Bourbeau and husband Peter G. of Bloxom; a son, Donald Lee Wessells, Jr. of Suffolk; two brothers, Michael Wessells and wife, Betina of Oak Hall and Cress Wessells of Oak Hall; a granddaughter, Zinyka Wessells; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Kathy Townsend, and Joyce Townsend; and nieces and nephews, Michael Wessells, Crystal Wessells, Ed Wessells, Kurt Townsend, Amy O’Toole and Kori Townsend.

Other than his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Wessells.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 2:00PM from the Downings United Methodist Church in Oak Hall with Rev. Hodae Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the Downings Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday Evening from 6-8PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Assawoman UMC, P. O. Box 177, Oak Hall, VA 23416, the Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303 or the Oak Hall Rescue, P.O. Box 128, Oak Hall, VA 23416.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.