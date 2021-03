A private funeral service for Mr. Thomas Johnson, Jr., of Melfa, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Rev. Percy James will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Eastville, Va. Services are entrusted by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.