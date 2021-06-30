Private graveside services for Mr. Kelvin L. Poulson Jr. of Accomac, also known as “KP”, WBC on Saturday at 2PM from the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery, Wardtown, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Marie Chambers Scott of Onancock
August 3, 2019
Mrs. Hattie Bright
August 23, 2019
Lois Butler
November 19, 2018
Local Conditions
June 30, 2021, 9:41 pm
Clear
82°F
82°F
7 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:45 am
sunset: 8:28 pm