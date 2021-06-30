1.Handyman special: 3 bed 1 bath, 2 story home in Belle Haven 414-0429

2.John Deere 111 riding mower, needs work $150, 2 dog crates $20 large & $15 medium, saddle stand $15 757-442-2465

3.8×10 shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695

4.LF home to rent between Greenbackville & Pocomoke within price range of $900, must accept small pets & government employees 757-694-1704

5.LF Kencraft Challenger 206 410-491-7337

6.GE washer $50 757-377-3689

7.LF used house trailers 757-894-2028

8.LF old pine tongue & groove flooring 757-570-7289

9.FREE queen size mattress & box spring, 20gauge Winchester shotgun $350, .22 Remington 597 VTR $295 757-824-4555

10.LF overhead projector w/ bulb 757-442-4251

11.Ninja Air fryer, brand new in the box, never used $65 757-777-4164

12.Over 100ft. of 2in. Snap screen 757-442-4994

13.Lazyboy rocking recliner $50, FREE hospital bed 757-710-8835

14.String beans & sweet potatoes, flatbed utility trailer w/ double wheels 757-350-1972

15.LG 8000btu ac $150, 10k BTU ac $200, 25k btu ac $200 text 757-990-5849

16.Room for rent in Tasley 757-710-4752

17.Toddlers car seat, men’s bike 757-678-0979

18.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

19.mobile home 70ft, needs work $800 757-710-6176

20.metal detector, only used once $50 obo, AM/FM 8 track player w/ tapes 710-1489

21.LF stationary exercise bike 665-4862