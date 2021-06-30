Mr. Allen Ray Crockett, beloved husband of Jeanette Bowden Crockett, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at TidalHeath Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Allen was the son of the late Merrill Ray Crockett and Ruth Hall Parks Crockett, born December 26, 1936 on Tangier Island, VA, where he remained a pillar of the community throughout his 84 years.

Allen’s lifelong career as a waterman began when he was just a boy standing on a crate as he worked alongside his father. Over the years he would travel to Crisfield, MD to sell his Dad’s crabs, where the buyer always greeted him by saying, “Look out! Here comes Merrill’s boy.” Throughout his career, he owned three boats, “The Wellington K.,” “The Jeannette C.,” and finally, “The Claudine Sue,” which is now proudly owned and operated as “The Samantha Paige,” by his grandson, Thomas Reed Eskridge. Allen was a crab potter, shedder, and crab dredger, but his favorite job was oyster dredging which he continued to do until just four years ago. At the beginning of each crabbing season, Allen would say to his first crab pot, just before dropping it in the water, “Go down ranger, bring up a stranger.” In 2011, he received the Waterman Hall of Fame Award and was one of the first to participate in Crisfield’s Hard Crab Derby Boat Racing and Docking contest. There was nothing Allen wouldn’t do for his family, friends, and community, as he often volunteered to lend a hand to those in need. Whether he was just spending time with his grandkids as “Pop Mooney” or transporting the sick off the island for treatment, everyone knew they could count on Allen. As a member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church he was proud of his role as a Christian and servant of the Lord, whose legacy of selflessness and devotion to help others will be forever remembered.

In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by their children, Mark Crockett and his wife, Joyce, of Tangier, Edward Crockett and his wife, Joelle, of Crisfield, MD, and Claudine Eskridge and her husband, Tommy, of Tangier; sister, Mary Sue Williams and brother, Dennis Crockett, both of Round Hill, VA; sister-in-law, Jean Crockett of Tangier; grandchildren, Jenny Parks, Drew Crockett, Carrie Brown, Thomas Reed Eskridge, Josie Crockett, Jordon Ray Eskridge, Benjamin Eskridge, and Will Eskridge; great-grandchildren, Collin Parks, Madison Brown, Lola Parks, Makenzie Brown, Caroline Brown, Isla Eskridge, James Crockett; and several nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his namesake, Allen Ray Crockett, Jr.; brother, Ralph “Dewey” Crockett and infant sister, Sue Etta Crockett.

Funeral services will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III, Elder Duane Crockett, and Mr. William Eskridge officiating. Interment will follow in the Crockett Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA. 23440.

