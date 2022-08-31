Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Matthews-Perry, of Marion, SC, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Gaskins Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Savageville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
