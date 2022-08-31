Funeral service for Mr. Kevonte’ J. Sample, also known as “Poppy” of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Rev. Quintavion Washington officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements
by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Kevonte’ J. Sample
