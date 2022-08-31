Funeral service for Mr. Kevonte’ J. Sample, also known as “Poppy” of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted on  Saturday at 1PM from Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Rev. Quintavion  Washington officiating. Interment will be  in the Nedab Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements
by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.