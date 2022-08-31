Funeral service for Mr. Anthony C. Nock, also known as “Harry” of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U. M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Mr. Robert Lee Wilson, Sr. of Parksley
January 27, 2021
Evelyn Fisher
March 16, 2020
Jacqueline Sampson
October 18, 2018
Mary Jordan Heil
November 25, 2020
Local Conditions
August 31, 2022, 4:55 pm
Sunny
82°F
82°F
7 mph
real feel: 83°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 43%
wind speed: 7 mph NW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:32 am
sunset: 7:34 pm
4 hours ago
If you missed our weekly mix Saturday night, our Franktown Jam Radio Show Replay is tonight at 7pm right after Walker and Son Sports Hour on 103.3FM and streaming at elasticplayer.xyz/wesr/ ... See MoreSee Less