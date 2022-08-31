Funeral service for Mr. Anthony C. Nock, also known as “Harry” of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial U. M. Church Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com