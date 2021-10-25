Mr. Jon Ayres Harrison, 85, husband of the late Lillie Anne Mister Harrison and a resident of Nelsonia, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born July 11, 1936 in Greenbush, VA, he was the son of the late George Werner Harrison and Frances Ayres Harrison. Jon served his country in the U.S. Army, and retired from Perdue Farms, Inc. as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a very active and loyal member of Baptist Bible Church in Accomac, VA.

Survivors include his son, John “Roderick” Harrison of Nelsonia; a sister, Karen H. Cooper and husband Steve of Fox Grove, Parksley, VA; two grandsons, Justin Cameron Harrison and Christopher Hunter Harrison; a great-granddaughter, Jasmine; a niece and two nephews, Monica H. Johnson, Craig Cooper and Jason Cooper, and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Werner “Brooks” Harrison; and a great-grandson, Joshua.

Funeral services will be held at Baptist Bible Church in Accomac, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Fletcher officiating. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army, and interment will be held in the Parksley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Bible Church Building Fund, 24577 Front Street, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

