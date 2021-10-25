The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center in Onley announces their newest outreach, Project Safe Sleep. Because finding housing is a challenge for many locally, some families share a residence, live in a hotel or in a single room. This can cause space issues for new and expectant parents who don’t have room for a baby crib. Thanks to grant from the Robert E. and Marie Orr Smith Foundation, The ANPC is now offering portable bassinets to encourage safe sleep options for newborns. Those who are interested in receiving the bassinet will need to take four short video classes, which include a lesson on safe sleep for babies. The classes can be done in person or online. For more information, call (757) 787-1119 or stop by the pregnancy center on Monday-Thursday between 10:00 – 4:00.

