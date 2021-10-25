Sandra Brady Somers, 65, wife of Vernon G. Somers and a resident of Capeville, VA, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her residence. A native of Machipongo, VA, she was the daughter of the late Dick Brady and the late Julia Ann Tull Brady. She retired from SLM Financial as assistant manager and was a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Tammy Somers of Cheriton, VA and Mark G. Somers of Capeville; a brother, Raymond Brady of Nassawadox, VA; two grandchildren, Misti Rosa and Brody Johnson; and by three special nieces, Jackie Abraham, Tracy Steuer, and Roseanne Brady. She was predeceased by a son, Jason V. Somers and a brother, Sonny Brady.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Randy Timmerman officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P. O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Memorial tributes can be shared with the family at DoughtyFuneralHome.com.

.