The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to congressional representatives to oppose a proposed closing of the Coast Guard Station at Wachapreague. It was revealed at a local Waterways Committee meeting that the station may close.

Supervisor Billy Joe Tarr, a retired member of the Coast Guard who spent time stationed at the now closed Parramore Island station, said that would leave a large gap in protection from Chincoteague to Cape Charles. Tarr also said that the only reason Wachapreague inlet is kept open by the US Army Corps of Engineers is to provide access to the Coast Guard. Tarr said that the the Corps of Engineers would very likely abandon the effort to keep the channel open and that would cripple the recreational fishing fleet that currently is based in Wachapreague.

The Board voted unanimously to send the letter and to vigorously oppose Coast Guard plans to abandon the Wachapreague station.

