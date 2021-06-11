A Memorial Service for Mr. John Taylor of Parsonsburg, MD will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
2 hours ago
