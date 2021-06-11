Funeral services for Abraham Cephas, Jr. of Baltimore, MD will be held at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD at 4 PM.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be at Petersburg Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.

