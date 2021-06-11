Funeral services for Mr. Willie Jackson of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Monday, June 14, at 2 PM at Mt. Zion UM Church, Oxford Street, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be private.
Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Willie Jackson
