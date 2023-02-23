Funeral services for Mr. John T. Griffin will be conducted Tuesday, February 29, 2023, at noon, at the African Baptist Cemetery, Cheriton, VA. Arrangement by The Cornish Funeral Home.
Related Posts
Ms. Janie Miller formerly of the Eastern Shore
June 1, 2022
Grover Owens
October 23, 2020
Susan Backlund Scheuring of Accomac
May 11, 2022
Mr. Kippy Moore of Keller
September 9, 2019
Local Conditions
February 23, 2023, 12:09 pm
Mostly sunny
72°F
72°F
11 mph
real feel: 73°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 11 mph WSW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:43 am
sunset: 5:50 pm
2 hours ago
Replay of today’s Shore Talk with Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources here! ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - Changing of Weather and Hunting SeasonsToday on Coffee with Kelley, Virginia Conservation Officer Tony Penino, with the Department of Wildlife Resources, discusses the change of seasons, and and the importance of always being prepared.