Funeral services for Mr. Charles Baines, Jr. of Painter, VA , better known as “PieWee”, will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home, Exmore, VA. Internment will be at New Allen Cemetery, Franktown, VA. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
