Service for Thomas Lee Mapp of Jamesville will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown on February 25, 2023 at 11 AM with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday 4-6 PM. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.